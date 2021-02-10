Pakistan opposition slams govt over farmer leader's arrest in Lahore
Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) president Chaudhry Anwar was arrested from his residence on Monday by the Raiwand police, which has led to the opposition claiming that the government was putting pressure on the farmer leader to withdraw a complaint against the police.
The farmers' leader had led a protest around three months ago in the provincial capital, demanding ₹2,000 per 40 kg wheat support price and ₹300 per kg for sugarcane, besides a flat power rate of ₹5 per unit for the farm tubewells, Dawn reported.
However, in the ensuing clash with police, one of the protesters named Ashfaq Langrial had died.
Following the arrest, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has alleged that the police action is aimed at forcing Anwar to withdraw the petition he had earlier filed for registration of a murder case against the police over the protester's death.
"The Punjab government had been pressing Chaudhry Anwar to withdraw his application for registration of the murder case. On his persistent refusal, the Raiwind police arrested him from his residence," Punjab PML-N President Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Monday, reported Dawn.
He further added that the 'puppet' government, which had been claiming to champion the cause of farmers' rights, is now harassing the farmers' leadership through arrests.
Meanwhile, a police source says the PKI president was arrested from Multan by the Raiwind police on a complaint of an overseas Pakistani, who alleged he had given ₹32 million in cash besides some machinery for an agriculture project to the farmer leader.
The complainant had alleged that life threats had been hurled at him when he demanded his money back.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan opposition slams govt over farmer leader's arrest in Lahore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: WHO experts rule out lab leak theory
- No further research is needed to look into the theory about a leak, Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO official, told reporters on Tuesday at a briefing in Wuhan, the city where Covid-19 first mushroomed at the end of 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK airports warn 11th hour confusion threatens quarantine plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attorneys challenge Weinstein company's bankruptcy plan approval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bolder climate action could save millions of lives each year by 2040
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna enters supply agreement for Covid-19 vaccine with Taiwan, Colombia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter sees jump in user base amid US election turmoil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea lays out paths to take with South Korea, external affairs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senate agrees to hear Trump impeachment case, rejecting GOP arguments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As impeachment trial opens, Trump and Biden keep quiet
- The opening of the trial in the US Senate on Tuesday, which could affect the political landscape for years to come, is unprecedented: no president has ever watched his predecessor be tried before Congress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar military raids Suu Kyi's party offices as UN slams violence
- The latest assault on Myanmar's civilian leadership came as anger at last week's coup and the detention of Suu Kyi by the generals has driven hundreds of thousands of people into the streets in recent days, defying a junta ban on rallies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US, changing course, joins WHO programme aimed at boosting Covid-19 fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Americans divided on current trajectory of Indian democracy: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to visit Wisconsin next week in first official trip as US president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook faces new UK class action after data harvesting scandal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox