Home / World News / Pakistan PM writes to Facebook CEO seeking ban on Islamophobic content

Pakistan PM writes to Facebook CEO seeking ban on Islamophobic content

In the letter, shared by the Pakistani government on Twitter, Khan said that “growing Islamophobia” is encouraging extremism and violence “across the world” - especially through social media platforms such as Facebook.

world Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 00:33 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Islamabad
Imran Khan has written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content
         

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the social networking site, the government said on Sunday.

In the letter, shared by the Pakistani government on Twitter, Khan said that “growing Islamophobia” is encouraging extremism and violence “across the world” - especially through social media platforms such as Facebook.

“I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the Holocaust,” Khan said.

