Pakistan’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 193, Sindh worst hit

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 18:06 IST

Pakistan’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 193 on Tuesday as five more cases were confirmed in Sindh province, the provincial tally of confirmed cases is at 155.

Spokesperson of Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab had tweeted saying that of the 234 people tested in Zaireen Sukur, 119 had tested positive while 115 tested negative. In addition to this, 36 had tested positive, earlier in the province -- 34 under treatment and two cured, reported Dawn.

Moreover, five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in DG Khan, taking Punjab’s provincial tally to six.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today to share the government’s plan to cope with the novel coronavirus situation.

He will also inform the people about the current situation in the country.

The Dawn has reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan is worried about the poverty in his country amid global economic slowdown due to the virus.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reported that a foreign player who participated in the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL) may have been tested positive.

PCB has also postponed the semi-finals and finals of PSL indefinitely amid the virus scare.

Meanwhile, a suspected coronavirus patient has died in Lahore. The results of the patient were expected by Tuesday afternoon.

Pakistan has confirmed 193 cases, of which Sindh province has reported 155 cases, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that has reported 15 cases.

Balochistan has reported 10 confirmed cases, six confirmed cases in Punjab and five confirmed cases in Gilgit Baltistan.

While Islamabad has reported two cases.

Nearly 14,000 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 167,500, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its report on Tuesday. At the same time, the global death toll rose by 862 to 6,606.