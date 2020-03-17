e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Pakistan’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 193, Sindh worst hit

Pakistan’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 193, Sindh worst hit

Out of the 193 confirmed coronavirus cases, Sindh province alone accounts for 155 of such cases.

world Updated: Mar 17, 2020 18:06 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Islamabad
The Dawn has reported that PM Imran Khan is worried about the poverty in his country amid global economic slowdown due to the coronavirus.
The Dawn has reported that PM Imran Khan is worried about the poverty in his country amid global economic slowdown due to the coronavirus.(REUTERS)
         

Pakistan’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 193 on Tuesday as five more cases were confirmed in Sindh province, the provincial tally of confirmed cases is at 155.

Spokesperson of Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab had tweeted saying that of the 234 people tested in Zaireen Sukur, 119 had tested positive while 115 tested negative. In addition to this, 36 had tested positive, earlier in the province -- 34 under treatment and two cured, reported Dawn.

Moreover, five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in DG Khan, taking Punjab’s provincial tally to six.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today to share the government’s plan to cope with the novel coronavirus situation.

He will also inform the people about the current situation in the country.

The Dawn has reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan is worried about the poverty in his country amid global economic slowdown due to the virus.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reported that a foreign player who participated in the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL) may have been tested positive.

PCB has also postponed the semi-finals and finals of PSL indefinitely amid the virus scare.

Meanwhile, a suspected coronavirus patient has died in Lahore. The results of the patient were expected by Tuesday afternoon.

Pakistan has confirmed 193 cases, of which Sindh province has reported 155 cases, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that has reported 15 cases.

Balochistan has reported 10 confirmed cases, six confirmed cases in Punjab and five confirmed cases in Gilgit Baltistan.

While Islamabad has reported two cases.

Nearly 14,000 people were infected with the novel coronavirus globally over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 167,500, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its report on Tuesday. At the same time, the global death toll rose by 862 to 6,606.

tags
top news
India in stage 2 of Covid-19 outbreak, hope no community transmission: ICMR
India in stage 2 of Covid-19 outbreak, hope no community transmission: ICMR
LIVE| India’s coronavirus cases rise to 137
LIVE| India’s coronavirus cases rise to 137
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
Why Ghiath SUV is dubbed as the most menacing crime-fighting machine on wheels
Why Ghiath SUV is dubbed as the most menacing crime-fighting machine on wheels
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news