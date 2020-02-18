e-paper
Home / World News / Pakistan successfully tests nuclear-capable air launched cruise missile

Pakistan successfully tests nuclear-capable air launched cruise missile

Director General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, termed the successful launch as "a major step towards complementing Pakistan's deterrence capability".

world Updated: Feb 18, 2020 18:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Islamabad
Pakistan President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior military officials have congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of missile test, it said.
Pakistan President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior military officials have congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of missile test, it said.
         

Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of the air launched nuclear-capable cruise missile Ra’ad-II with a range of 600 km on Tuesday, significantly boosting the military’s “deterrence capability” on land and at sea.

The Ra’ad-II weapon system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and navigation systems ensuring engagement of targets with high precision, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing.

The cruise missile with a range of 600 km significantly enhances air delivered strategic standoff capability on land and at sea, it said. The successful flight test was witnessed by senior Pakistan Army officers and military officials, the statement said.

Director General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, termed the successful launch as “a major step towards complementing Pakistan’s deterrence capability”.

He appreciated the technical prowess of the Pakistani scientists and engineers who developed the weapon system and made the launch a success, the statement said.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior military officials have congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of missile test, it said.

Pakistan’s development of the Ra’ad could be seen as an attempt to match India’s BrahMos cruise missile, according to the US-based Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, non-profit organisation.

It also said that currently this missile is planned to be attached to Mirage aircraft or F-16 fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force. Last month, the ISPR said Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to a range of 290 km.

Pakistan’s missile test comes amidst Indo-Pak tensions after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Pakistan reacted strongly to India’s decision and downgraded bilateral ties and expelled the Indian envoy. PTI AKJ AKJ

