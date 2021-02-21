Pakistan to get 5.6 million Covid-19 vaccines by March
Pakistan will get 5.6 million coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of March, as the country takes strides in inoculating its frontline health workers.
The Covid-19 death toll in Pakistan stands at 12,601, after 38 virus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday.
In the same period, 1,329 new cases were reported taking the country's caseload to 571,174.
Pakistan began vaccinating its frontline health workers on February 2. So far, 72,882 health workers have been given at least one of the two anti-Covid-19 shots.
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Pakistan will receive 5.6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of March.
Of them, the Gavi/Covax alliance will deliver 2.8 million doses in the first week of March and then the next consignment of 2.8 million doses by the second week. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public–private global health partnership with the goal of increasing access to immunisation in poor countries.
The country will get a total of 17.1 million vaccine doses by the end of June from different sources, according to the NCOC.
General health professionals in Pakistan can register for the doses from February 22. People over 65 years are already being registered, according to the NCOC.
The centre said over 500,000 doses have been sent to federal units so far.
The Ministry of National Health Services said 534,107 people have recovered from the disease and there are 24,466 active cases.
