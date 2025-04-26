Pakistani who wounded ex-PM Imran Khan in 2022 attack sentenced to life

A Pakistani man who shot and wounded former Prime Minister Imran Khan and killed one of his supporters in 2022 was convicted and sentenced Saturday to life in prison, his lawyer said. Imran Khan was travelling in a convoy of vehicles on his way to a rally in Islamabad in November 2022(Pixabay/Representative)

The attacker, Naveed Ahmad, was arrested shortly after he opened fire on Khan in Wazirabad, a city in Punjab province, wounding him in the leg.

Khan was travelling in a convoy of vehicles on his way to a rally in Islamabad in November 2022, after he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April that year.

He is currently serving prison sentences for corruption, revealing official secrets and violating marriage laws.