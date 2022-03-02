Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine: Belarus envoy to UN
Belarus claimed on Wednesday that Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine following which they were placed in a refugee camp in Romania.
Belarus Ambassador to the UN Valentin Rybakov made the remarks while delivering a statement in the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.
"On the 26th of February, Polish border guards beat up and turned back into Ukraine a group of around 100 Indian students who then were kindly placed in a refugee camp in Romania,” Rybakov said.
In his speech, Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said one Indian national was killed and one Chinese citizen was wounded in the Russian military operation in his country.
ALSO READ| The fate of 4,000 Indians in conflict-hit Ukraine
"Ukraine deeply regrets that a student from India has been a victim of the shelling by Russian forces in Kharkiv. We offer our deepest sympathies to India and the relatives of the victim," Kyslytsya said.
Approximately 8,000 Indians, mainly students, are stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on Tuesday.
India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut down since February 24.
The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 morning when the Russian military attacked the country.
-
Ukraine asks mothers of captive Russian troops to take sons home from Kyiv
In the statement, Ukrainian defence ministry laid out a process for Russian mothers to get to their captured sons in Kyiv. Three helpline numbers have been provided along with an email id where the mothers have been asked to contact. Upon receipt of “proof” that their son is in captivity in Ukraine, the mothers need to reach Kyiv to collect them.
-
‘Don’t you see?': Zelenskyy to Jews after Russians bomb Holocaust massacre site
On Tuesday, Russia switched to missile strikes as it showered them in Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv and capital Kyiv, causing several casualties. The strikes began in the morning, and later in the day, Russians bombed the primary television tower at the Babi Yar district in Kyiv due to which as many as five people were killed and five more wounded.
-
Where did Russia's air force go? Many stuff perplexing, say experts
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Experts had expected that Russia would use its full air force against Ukraine and are at their wits' end seeing Russia's risk-averse behaviour in the ongoing conflict.
-
Putin bans Russians from leaving the country with $10,000+ foreign currency
“Russian President Vladimir Putin has now signed a decree prohibiting Russians from leaving the country with more than USD 10,000 in foreign currency,” The Kyiv Independent tweeted.
-
Russian soldiers punching holes in their vehicles, crying: Reports
Russian troops invading Ukraine are suffering from low morale and many of them are sabotaging their vehicles, a Pentagon official has said, as reported by the New York Times. Apart from the drooping morale, the soldiers are also suffering from a shortage of resources, including food and fuel.