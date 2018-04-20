Prince Charles to be next head of Commonwealth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and heads of 52 other countries agreed on Friday that Britain’s Prince Charles will succeed Queen Elizabeth as the head of the Commonwealth, an issue that has generated much debate in recent times.

The queen, who turns 92 on Saturday, has been the head since the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952. On Wednesday, she expressed her “sincere wish” that Prince Charles succeed her to ensure stability and continuity of the group.

Given Prince Charles’ interest in the group over the yearsand support from the leaders, agreement on his appointment was a certainty. Word about the agreement emerged from Windsor, where the 53 leaders met in a retreatwithout aides, and aformal announcement was expected at the conclusion of Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting in Windsor on Friday evening.

The queen’s expression of her wish and Prime Minister Theresa May’s remarks thanking her for her contribution over the decades reflected acarefully choreographed move toappoint Prince Charles with the agreement of the leaders of the 53 countries.

Leaders such as Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn had wanted the head of the Commonwealth not to be confined to the British royal family, but to be rotated among the countries by agreement.

Given India’s influence, New Delhi’s agreement was crucial. Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s support to the queen was key to her appointment as the head of Commonwealth.

Prince Charles met Modi in New Delhi last November to personally invite him to the CHOGM. He carried a letter from the queen that wasdescribed by officials as “very warm and personal”.

May’s remarks to the queen on Wednesday were significant: “Over many years you have been the Commonwealth's most steadfast and fervent champion.You have been true to the deepest values of the Commonwealth – that the voice of the smallest member country is worth precisely as much as that of the largest; that the wealthiest and the most vulnerable stand shoulder to shoulder.

“You have seen us through some of our most serious challenges.And we commit to sustaining this Commonwealth, which you have so carefully nurtured.For your service, for your dedication, for your constancy – we thank you.”