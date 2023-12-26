Prince Harry ‘very lonely’ in US with Meghan Markle: ‘Misses his family truly’

Prince Harry is missing his family since moving to the United States with his wife but Meghan Markle does not want to make amends with the royal family, a royal expert claimed. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told GB News that she believes that the Duke of Sussex is “lonely” living so far from home. Prince Harry is seen.

“I think that there are elements to Prince Harry, I do think he truly misses his family,” Kinsey Schofield stated, adding that Meghan Markle doesn’t have “any desire to return to the UK to patch things up” with the Windsors.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“I do think Harry is likely very lonely… and misses the chaos that surrounds those fun Christmases [with the Royal Family],” the expert claimed.

“But for Meghan, I think it is mostly financial.”

What are Prince Harry-Meghan Markle up to?

The Sussexes stepped down from the royal family three years ago and since then have been targeting King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Despite 2023 being a difficult year for the couple, reports claimed that 2024 could mark a comeback for them as Meghan Markle- the former actress and her husband are in “extremely high demand".

US Weekly reported that the couple have been bombarded with media requests for entertainment and business opportunities.

“Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption", it reported claiming that Meghan Markle had been turning down several partnership offers.

“They’ve actually been shocked by how popular she is. Her team has never seen anything like it," it claimed.