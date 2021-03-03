Prince Philip 'slightly improving': Duchess Camilla on father-in-law's health
Prince Philip is “slightly improving” and the royal family is keeping its fingers crossed for the hospitalized duke's recovery, his daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said Wednesday.
Philip, 99, has been hospitalized since being admitted Feb. 16 to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, where he was treated for an infection. On Monday, he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s, to undergo further treatment alongside testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.
Camilla said during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination center in London that Philip is “slightly improving,” but he “hurts at moments.”
“We keep our fingers crossed,” said the duchess, who is married to Prince Charles, eldest son of Philip and Queen Elizabeth II. The comments were reported by broadcasters covering the visit.
Buckingham Palace said Monday that Philip was “comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.’”
The two-week stay is already Philip’s longest-ever stint in hospital.
Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.
Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 injured in suspected 'terrorist' attack stabbing in Sweden
- The assailant was taken to hospital after being shot in the leg by police when he was taken into custody, following the attack in the southern Swedish city in mid-afternoon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Now is not the time': Top US health official warns against easing Covid curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurdeep Singh becomes first minority leader to win Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa Covid virus strain offers immunity against other variants: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Water crisis continues in Mississippi after over two weeks since storms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pentagon hesitated on sending National Guard to Capitol riot: US General
- Meanwhile, the Capitol Police disclosed the existence of intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the US Capitol on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Philip 'slightly improving': Duchess Camilla on father-in-law's health
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar security forces kill at least 33 protestors: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol on March 4
- The threat comes nearly two months after thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in a violent insurrection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden signs off on tighter eligibility for $1,400 stimulus checks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-PM Gilani's party defeats Pak PM Imran Khan's candidate in senate polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak should be on FATF ‘black list’ for role in Afghanistan: Canadian think tank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC probes alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories
- Israel foreign minister called it “an act of moral and legal bankruptcy” and said Israel “will take every step necessary to protect its citizens and soldiers from legal persecution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former top White House doctor drank on duty, made sexual comments: Report
- The investigation reportedly led to the conclusion that Ronny Jackson failed to treat his subordinates with dignity and respect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google won't use other web tracking tools after phasing out cookies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox