Prince William mourns Gene Hackman's death: ‘So sad to hear the news’

Prince William has expressed deep sorrow for the unexpected death of legendary Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa. Prince William shares condolences for Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, who were found dead at home.(AFP)

“So sad to hear the news of the death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy. Hackman was a true genius of film who brought each and every character to life with power, authenticity and star quality. W,” Prince William posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The post was accompanied by a photograph of Hackman, originally posted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), where Prince William serves as president.

Hackman, wife Betsy and dog found dead at home

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office reported that Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 64, were found in separate rooms of their home, with no immediate signs of foul play or obvious causes such as gas leaks. “Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time, however exact cause of death has not been determined,” the statement read.

A maintenance worker made the discovery after noticing uncollected mail and packages accumulating at the residence. The couple's dog was also found deceased. Authorities have claimed the couple's death was “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation” with autopsies and toxicology tests pending to determine the exact cause of death.

Hackman, a two-time Academy Award winner, was renowned for his versatile roles in films such as ‘The French Connection,’ ‘Unforgiven,’ and ‘Bonnie and Clyde.’ His illustrious career spanned over six decades, earning him critical acclaim and a lasting legacy in Hollywood.

Hackman retired in 2004 and went on to lead a quieter life based on writing and painting in Santa Fe. In 1991, Hackman married a classical pianist named Betsy Arakawa. Three children survive the Oscar winner from his first marriage to Faye Maltese.