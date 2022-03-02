Putin bans Russians from leaving the country with $10,000+ foreign currency

Russia President Vladimir Putin has banned Russians from leaving the country with more than $10,000 in foreign currency, Ukrainian media outlet The Kyiv Independent reports.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin has now signed a decree prohibiting Russians from leaving the country with more than USD 10,000 in foreign currency,” The Kyiv Independent tweeted.

Russia, on Thursday, detained more than 1,700 people protesting against Moscow's action to launch a full-scale evacuation in Ukraine. According to a report by news agency AFP, about 1,000 people gathered in the former imperial capital Saint Petersburg on Thursday while several thousands gathered near Pushkin Square in central Moscow. Protesters in the Pushkin square chanted: "No to war!"

As Russia continues its aggression despite the sanctions and global backlash, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that America will be joining Canada and the European Union in banning Russian aircraft from its airspace for war in Ukraine. President Biden used his first State of the Union address to label Vladimir Putin a “dictator,” and said the Russian president would pay a high price for his invasion of Ukraine.

Russia says it will press forward with its military advances as the war enters a more brutal stage in Ukraine. In the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, the mayor said residential areas were being bombed. The Ukrainian army has claimed that Russian airborne forces have landed in Kharkiv and attacked a local hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON