Putin bans Russians from leaving the country with $10,000+ foreign currency
Russia President Vladimir Putin has banned Russians from leaving the country with more than $10,000 in foreign currency, Ukrainian media outlet The Kyiv Independent reports.
Russia, on Thursday, detained more than 1,700 people protesting against Moscow's action to launch a full-scale evacuation in Ukraine. According to a report by news agency AFP, about 1,000 people gathered in the former imperial capital Saint Petersburg on Thursday while several thousands gathered near Pushkin Square in central Moscow. Protesters in the Pushkin square chanted: "No to war!"
As Russia continues its aggression despite the sanctions and global backlash, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that America will be joining Canada and the European Union in banning Russian aircraft from its airspace for war in Ukraine. President Biden used his first State of the Union address to label Vladimir Putin a “dictator,” and said the Russian president would pay a high price for his invasion of Ukraine.
Russia says it will press forward with its military advances as the war enters a more brutal stage in Ukraine. In the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, the mayor said residential areas were being bombed. The Ukrainian army has claimed that Russian airborne forces have landed in Kharkiv and attacked a local hospital.
Russian soldiers punching holes in their vehicles, crying: Reports
Russian troops invading Ukraine are suffering from low morale and many of them are sabotaging their vehicles, a Pentagon official has said, as reported by the New York Times. Apart from the drooping morale, the soldiers are also suffering from a shortage of resources, including food and fuel.
Russia escalates attacks on civilian areas ahead of 2nd round of talks: 5 points
Ukrainian city Zhytomyr came under attack after a Russian cruise missile hit residential areas of the city killing at least four people, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said on his Telegram channel. This comes as Russia warned Ukraine of high-precision strikes.
Russia fires in Kyiv, Kharkiv; Indian dies in shelling: Top updates on Ukraine
Among those who died during the day due to fighting and airstrikes in Kharkiv include a 21-year-old Indian medical student as well. Naveen Shekharappa was waiting outside a grocery store in the city when a missile hit the administrative building this morning.
Zelenskyy asks ‘what's the point’, recalls history as Russians bomb Babyn Yar
The Babyn Yar incident had happened over the course of a few days in 1941 as part of Nazi Germany's campaign against the Soviet Union - of which both Russia and Ukraine were a part then.
EU chief von der Leyen says ‘we support other Russia that wants peace, no war’
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen thanked Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Romania for allowing Ukrainian refugees to take shelter in their countries. She also announced the EU's proposal to activate the temporary protection mechanism through which these refugees can obtain a status in the countries, and get access to schools, work and medical care.