e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Putin says will receive Covid-19 vaccine when he can, urges mass vaccination

Putin says will receive Covid-19 vaccine when he can, urges mass vaccination

Russia rolled out the Sputnik V jab to medics and other frontline workers in Moscow this month, and more than 200,000 people across the country have already been vaccinated.

world Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 17:13 IST
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin has gone to great lengths not to contract the novel coronavirus, running the world’s largest country mainly from his residence outside Moscow rather than working from the Kremlin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has gone to great lengths not to contract the novel coronavirus, running the world’s largest country mainly from his residence outside Moscow rather than working from the Kremlin.(Reuters )
         

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he was yet to be inoculated with the Russian-made vaccine against Covid-19 but that he would do so when possible.

Speaking at his annual news conference, Putin also said Russia needed to step up production of its Sputnik V vaccine and that some of its components could be made abroad.

Russia rolled out the Sputnik V jab to medics and other frontline workers in Moscow this month, and more than 200,000 people across the country have already been vaccinated.

“As for the need for mass or universal vaccination, I think this should be done... This is exactly what should create immunity in the population nationwide,” Putin said.

The Russian leader has gone to great lengths not to contract the novel coronavirus, running the world’s largest country mainly from his residence outside Moscow rather than working from the Kremlin.

But he said citizens in other age groups were receiving the Russian-made vaccine before he could have access to it.

“I am a fairly law-abiding person,” said Putin, 68, when asked if he had been inoculated against Covid-19. “I listen to the recommendations of our specialists. So I haven’t had the shot yet. But I will absolutely do it as soon as that becomes possible.”

He added: “Our vaccine is effective and safe, so I see no reason not to be vaccinated.”

Putin said he was confident that a plan for British drugmaker AstraZeneca to test a combination of its vaccine with Russia’s Sputnik V would yield results.

“Our foreign colleagues, thank God, have also turned to face us and are ready for cooperation in an area where something isn’t working out for them,” he said.

He said Russia needed to focus on stepping up production capacity by building factories, equipment and companies.

“Nothing is stopping us producing the components of the vaccine themselves at facilities in foreign states,” he added.

The marathon annual news conference, expected to last up to four hours, was dominated by questions about the pandemic from journalists and citizens in studios across Russia. Two hours in, with Putin still in full flow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged participants to change their masks.

Peskov said in June that the Russian leader was protected from the coronavirus by special disinfection tunnels that anyone visiting his residence or meeting him in the Kremlin must pass through.

Putin is regularly tested for the virus, Peskov has said.

Russia has recorded more than 2.7 million infections and 49,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Data published this week found the Sputnik V vaccine, which Russian regulators approved in August after less than two months of human testing, to be 91.4% effective.

tags
top news
China puts the pedal to the metal on vaccine diplomacy. There are concerns
China puts the pedal to the metal on vaccine diplomacy. There are concerns
‘Farm laws made to ensure poll funding for BJP’: Kejriwal’s sharp jibe at Centre
‘Farm laws made to ensure poll funding for BJP’: Kejriwal’s sharp jibe at Centre
‘Blatant misuse of power,’ says Mamata on MHA’s fresh letter on IPS officers
‘Blatant misuse of power,’ says Mamata on MHA’s fresh letter on IPS officers
Centre modifies hilly road width citing India-China border link, impacts Char Dham road
Centre modifies hilly road width citing India-China border link, impacts Char Dham road
Kohli run out after horrible mix up with Rahane - WATCH
Kohli run out after horrible mix up with Rahane - WATCH
Covid-19: Here’s list of world leaders who contracted the virus
Covid-19: Here’s list of world leaders who contracted the virus
Health ministry says India’s Covid-19 recovery rate among highest globally
Health ministry says India’s Covid-19 recovery rate among highest globally
‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China
‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In