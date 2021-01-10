Putin to host first post-war talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev plan to meet in Moscow Monday for the first time since their countries fought a 44-day war.

The talks, which will also include Russian President Vladimir Putin, will focus on aiding residents of the war zone and unblocking economic and transportation links between the countries, the Kremlin said in a statement Sunday. Putin initiated the meeting, according to the release.

More than 5,500 soldiers on both sides died in fighting over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh before Russia brokered a truce on Nov. 10. Armenia withdrew from several Azerbaijani regions it had occupied for nearly three decades under the deal, which is being overseen by Russian peacekeepers.



