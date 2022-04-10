Russia air force hit 86 Ukrainian military facilities: Russian defence ministry
Russian combat air force has destroyed 86 Ukrainian military facilities since the evening of April 9, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.
Ukraine-Russia war day 46: Kyiv braces for 'hard battle' in east, asks residents to flee 'immediately' - 10 points
"Operational and tactical aviation of the Russian air force hit 86 Ukrainian military objects. Among them are two control points, two ammunition depots, three fuel bases, three multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as 49 fortified strongholds and areas of concentration of Ukrainian military equipment," Konashenkov told reporters.
Shehbaz Sharif chosen as Pak PM candidate after Imran Khan's exit
Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday was nominated by the opposition as the joint candidate for the prime minister's election scheduled tomorrow, Pakistan news channel ARY News reported. The PML-N leader's nomination comes a day after Imran Khan was removed from the post of prime minister after losing the no-confidence vote in the 342-member Pakistan assembly.
Pak court to hear plea on preventing Imran Khan leaving the country: Report
The Islamabad high court on Monday will hear a petition seeking inclusion of former prime minister Imran Khan and other ministers' names on the exit control list, a day after the cricketer-turned-politician was ousted through a no-confidence motion. According to ARY news, the plea also includes the names of former external affairs minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and former information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry.
Ex Sri Lanka PM thanks India for help amid mounting unrest in country: 10 points
Tens of thousands of protesters descended on Sri Lanka streets on Saturday in one of the biggest demonstrations the South Asian country has seen amid the current economic crisis. Pressure has been mounting on president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign. Here are ten updates on the Sri Lanka crisis: 1. Former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, speaking to news agency ANI, thanked India for the help. The former PM also blamed the Rajpaksas for mismanagement.
'Imran Khan's begging trips': Expert on how Pak economy went from bad to worse
As Imran Khan was ousted from the prime minister's chair through a no-confidence vote, Pakistani-Americal economist Atif Mian analysed Imran Khan's economic scorecard and highlighted five reasons why Imran Khan's economy fell flat on its face. According to Atif Mian's analysis, there has been zero increase in the average income of Pakistan and the country never got out of the crisis of the balance of payment.
Putin makes key appointment to lead Ukraine forces after failure in Kyiv: report
Russian president Vladimir Putin has appointed a new general to lead the country's forces in Ukraine, this amid Moscow's continuous failed attempts to capture the Ukrainian capital Kyiv even as the war entered the 46th day, ANI quoted a CNN report. Alexander Dvorknikov is the commander of Russia's Southern Military District and has been named the theatre commander of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.
