Russia air force hit 86 Ukrainian military facilities: Russian defence ministry
Russia air force hit 86 Ukrainian military facilities: Russian defence ministry

The war between Russia and Ukraine entered its 46th day on Sunday.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 04:01 PM IST
ANI |

Russian combat air force has destroyed 86 Ukrainian military facilities since the evening of April 9, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Operational and tactical aviation of the Russian air force hit 86 Ukrainian military objects. Among them are two control points, two ammunition depots, three fuel bases, three multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as 49 fortified strongholds and areas of concentration of Ukrainian military equipment," Konashenkov told reporters. 

Sign out