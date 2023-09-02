News / World News / Russia deploys ICBM missile that Putin says will make enemies 'think twice'

Russia deploys ICBM missile that Putin says will make enemies 'think twice'

AP |
Sep 02, 2023 06:39 AM IST

The Sarmat is one of several advanced weapons whose development Putin announced in 2018.

The head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency said Friday that the country has deployed an advanced intercontinental ballistic missile that President Vladimir Putin once said will make Russia's enemies “think twice.”

The launching of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at Plesetsk testing field, Russia.(AFP)
Agency head Yuri Borisov said Sarmat missiles have been placed on combat duty, according to Russian news agencies. Further details were not reported.

The Sarmat is one of several advanced weapons whose development Putin announced in 2018. The silo-based missile, capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads, is intended to replace the R-36 ICBMs that are known by the NATO reporting name of Satan.

The Sarmat reportedly has a short initial launch phase, allowing little time for surveillance systems to track it.

In 2022, about two months after sending troops into Ukraine, Putin said the Sarmat would “reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice.”

