Where is Jessica Hahn now? Jim Bakker's death puts spotlight on old sex scandal that brought down PTL televangelist - latest update

Jim Bakker the televangelist died at the age of 86, bringing back into focus the sex scandal with Jessica Hahn that put him out of the spotlight. Bakker had reached heights of fame with the PTL Club and was well known across the country. Things changed after The Charlotte Observer published a report on Bakker's sexual encounter with Hahn, a young church secretary from Long Island, New York. Jim Bakker was ensnared in a sex scandal involving Jessica Hahn and the televangelist's death has put focus on her current whereabouts. (AP Photo)

The incident took place in 1980 when Hahn was 21. She has later gone on to allege sexual assault but Bakker denied the claims saying they had consensual sex. Bakker's demise has now led people to wonder where Hahn is at present. Here is all you need to know about Jessica Hahn's current life.

Who is Jessica Hahn? Hahn's sexual encounter with Bakker lasted fifteen minutes in a Florida hotel room, as per The Charlotte Observer. She later expressed anger at the televangelist for using his power and image as a man of God to manipulate Hahn.

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“He just believed that everybody should serve him because he was serving God,” Hahn had said. As the scandal brought popularity to Hahn she went on to pose nude three times for Playboy, later calling it ‘maybe not the best choices’.

Photos of Hahn from back then are widely available on social media.