e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Russia produces first batch of itsCovid-19 vaccine

Russia produces first batch of itsCovid-19 vaccine

California on Friday became the first US state to surpass 600,000 cases and the Midwest saw several record one-day rises as some states struggled to contain the pandemic even as a few welcomed students back to school campuses.

world Updated: Aug 16, 2020 03:06 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Hindustan Times, Moscow/Washington
Vladimir Putin’s announcement on Tuesday about the vaccine was met with caution from scientists and the World Health Organization who said it still needed a rigorous safety review.
Vladimir Putin’s announcement on Tuesday about the vaccine was met with caution from scientists and the World Health Organization who said it still needed a rigorous safety review.(REUTERS)
         

Russia said on Saturday that it has produced the first batch of its coronavirus vaccine, after President Vladimir Putin announced it had been first in the world to approve a vaccine.

The development came even as the total number of Covid-19 cases crossed the 21 million mark globally. The disease has claimed more than 766,000 lives so far.

Putin’s announcement on Tuesday about the vaccine was met with caution from scientists and the World Health Organization who said it still needed a rigorous safety review.

“The first batch of the novel coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya research institute has been produced,” the health ministry said on Saturday. The vaccine is called Sputnik V.

With more than 915,000 infections, Russia’s caseload is fourth in the world after the United States, Brazil and India.

Meanwhile, a projection by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the pandemic could claim 2,00,000 lives in the US by September 5.

California on Friday became the first US state to surpass 600,000 cases and the Midwest saw several record one-day rises as some states struggled to contain the pandemic even as a few welcomed students back to school campuses.

Also, thousands of British tourists beat a hasty retreat from France, packing out planes, trains and ferries to return to the UK by the early hours of Saturday morning to avoid a mandatory 14-day quarantine at home.

Many British travellers in the country opted to cut short their vacations to meet the Saturday 4am deadline that had been announced the night before.

tags
top news
Dhoni calls time on storied career, Raina follows former India skipper
Dhoni calls time on storied career, Raina follows former India skipper
Communal posts: Report on leniency to BJP causes row
Communal posts: Report on leniency to BJP causes row
Delhi courts may open on a rotational basis from September 1, says HC
Delhi courts may open on a rotational basis from September 1, says HC
Over 1,500 birds injured by kite strings in the last fortnight
Over 1,500 birds injured by kite strings in the last fortnight
UP districts may auction properties of defaulter builders to recover dues
UP districts may auction properties of defaulter builders to recover dues
‘His leadership will be hard to match’: Ganguly pays tribute to MS Dhoni
‘His leadership will be hard to match’: Ganguly pays tribute to MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In