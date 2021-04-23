IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Russia scrambles fighter jet to accompany US spy plane: Report
Russian MiG-31K interceptor aircraft fly over the town of Serpukhov, some 95 km outside Moscow.(AFP / File)
Russian MiG-31K interceptor aircraft fly over the town of Serpukhov, some 95 km outside Moscow.(AFP / File)
world news

Russia scrambles fighter jet to accompany US spy plane: Report

The Russian military jet returned to its home airfield after the US plane had turned away from the Russian border, Interfax reported.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Moscow
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 02:28 PM IST

The Russian military scrambled a MiG-31 fighter jet to escort a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the Pacific ocean as it approached the Russian border, the Interfax news agency said on Friday, citing the Russian Pacific Fleet.

"The Russian fighter crew identified the aerial target as a US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and escorted it over the waters of the Pacific Ocean," Interfax reporting, citing the Fleet's statement.

The Russian military jet returned to its home airfield after the U.S. plane had turned away from the Russian border, Interfax reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia united states
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP