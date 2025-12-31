Search
Wed, Dec 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Russia releases video of ‘Ukrainian’ drone attack at Putin's residence: Watch

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 31, 2025 04:53 pm IST

The video allegedly showed the damaged drone which targeted Putin's residence in north-west Russia this week.

Russia on Wednesday released footage of a downed drone, claiming it had been launched by Ukraine towards Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence.

The video, shot at night, was published by Russia's defence ministry.(Screengrab: X/ @mfa_russia)
The video, shot at night, was published by Russia's defence ministry.(Screengrab: X/ @mfa_russia)

The video comes after Moscow on Monday said Ukraine had attacked a presidential residence in the Novgorod region with 91 long-range attack drones, a charge denied by Kyiv.

The video, shot at night, was published by Russia's defence ministry, AFP news agency reported, and allegedly showed the damaged drone which targeted Putin's residence in north-west Russia this week, lying amid snow in a forested area.

Russia's defence ministry said the alleged attack was “targeted, carefully planned and carried out in stages”, according to the AFP report. The Kremlin had, a day earlier, said it could not provide evidence backing its claim because the drones were “all shot down.”

Also Read | Russia claims Ukraine attacked Putin's residence, Zelensky slams 'lies'

Ukraine has denied Russia's allegation, calling it a “lie”. Kyiv had on Tuesday said there was no “plausible” evidence that it had targeted one of Putin's residences, with its allies also expressing skepticism over Russia's claim, AFP reported.

The Kremlin had said that it considered the alleged drone attack on Putin's secluded residence in Novgorod region to be a “terrorist act” and a “personal attack against Putin.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier called Russia's claim “complete fabrication”, and said he would meet allies on January 6 in France to renew bid for peace efforts, according to AFP.

Zelensky echoed the same remarks to journalists on Tuesday, repeating his assertion that the attack had been faked and urged partners to verify the claim. “Our negotiating team connected with the American team, they went through the details, and we understand that it's fake,” AFP quoted Zelensky as saying.

However, United States President Donald Trump had directed criticism at Kyiv following Russia's claim. “You know who told me about it? President Putin, early in the morning, he said he was attacked. It's no good,” Trump said.

He further said it was “one thing to be offensive because they're offensive”, but “another thing” to attack Putin's house.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Bangladesh Unrest LIVEon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Bangladesh Unrest LIVEon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Russia releases video of ‘Ukrainian’ drone attack at Putin's residence: Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On