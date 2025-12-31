Russia releases video of ‘Ukrainian’ drone attack at Putin's residence: Watch

Russia on Wednesday released footage of a downed drone, claiming it had been launched by Ukraine towards Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence. The video, shot at night, was published by Russia's defence ministry.(Screengrab: X/ @mfa_russia)

The video comes after Moscow on Monday said Ukraine had attacked a presidential residence in the Novgorod region with 91 long-range attack drones, a charge denied by Kyiv.

The video, shot at night, was published by Russia's defence ministry, AFP news agency reported, and allegedly showed the damaged drone which targeted Putin's residence in north-west Russia this week, lying amid snow in a forested area.

Russia's defence ministry said the alleged attack was “targeted, carefully planned and carried out in stages”, according to the AFP report. The Kremlin had, a day earlier, said it could not provide evidence backing its claim because the drones were “all shot down.”

Ukraine has denied Russia's allegation, calling it a “lie”. Kyiv had on Tuesday said there was no “plausible” evidence that it had targeted one of Putin's residences, with its allies also expressing skepticism over Russia's claim, AFP reported.

The Kremlin had said that it considered the alleged drone attack on Putin's secluded residence in Novgorod region to be a “terrorist act” and a “personal attack against Putin.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier called Russia's claim “complete fabrication”, and said he would meet allies on January 6 in France to renew bid for peace efforts, according to AFP.

Zelensky echoed the same remarks to journalists on Tuesday, repeating his assertion that the attack had been faked and urged partners to verify the claim. “Our negotiating team connected with the American team, they went through the details, and we understand that it's fake,” AFP quoted Zelensky as saying.

However, United States President Donald Trump had directed criticism at Kyiv following Russia's claim. “You know who told me about it? President Putin, early in the morning, he said he was attacked. It's no good,” Trump said.

He further said it was “one thing to be offensive because they're offensive”, but “another thing” to attack Putin's house.