Russia ties based on no-confrontation, not targeting any third party, says Chinese president

Beijing: China and Russia have grown their bilateral relationship “on the basis of no-alliance, no-confrontation and not targeting any third party,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said soon after touching down in Moscow on Monday afternoon in a visit that is set to reinforce ties between the two countries amid escalating tension with the US-led West over the Russian invasion of Ukraine Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past honour guards and members of a military band during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at an airport in Moscow, Russia, on Monday. (REUTERS)

“Our two countries have consolidated and grown the bilateral relationship on the basis of no-alliance, no-confrontation and not targeting any third party, and set a fine example for developing a new model of major-country relations,” Xi said in his first words after disembarking from a special aircraft to, as described by Chinese official media, to a “grand welcome ceremony at the airport”.

“The military band played the national anthems of China and Russia. President Xi Jinping inspected the honour guard of the three services and watched the march-past,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on the visit.

“The growth of China-Russia relations has not only brought tangible benefits to the people of our two countries, but also made important contributions to the development and progress of the world,” Xi said.

There was no mention of war-ravaged Ukraine in the first official readout.

“In a world of volatility and transformation, China will continue to work with Russia to safeguard the international system with the UN at its core,” Xi said.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, according to Russian TASS news agency, told reporters in Moscow that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will hold face-to-face talks in the Kremlin on Monday afternoon.

“The talks will continue on March 21, when the leaders will be joined by members of delegations. In addition, Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday morning. Ushakov also noted that the visit would be strictly a business visit, “there will be no additional protocol stuff, the main thing is negotiations, negotiations and negotiations.”