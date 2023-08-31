News / World News / Zelensky says Ukraine has developed a long-range weapon: ‘Hit target at…’

Zelensky says Ukraine has developed a long-range weapon: ‘Hit target at…’

ByMallika Soni
Aug 31, 2023 07:32 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The weapon was produced by Ukraine’s ministry of strategic industries, Zelensky said, without giving any other details.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv has developed a weapon that hit a target 700 kilometers away, in an apparent reference to the a strike on an airport in western Russia earlier. The weapon was produced by Ukraine’s ministry of strategic industries, he said, without giving any other details. On Wednesday, a wave of drones that Moscow blamed on Ukraine hit an airport near Russia’s border with Estonia and Latvia. Four Il-76 military transport planes were damaged in the strikes, it was reported. The airport is in Russia’s Pskov region, about 700 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky gives a press conference.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky gives a press conference.(AFP)

In all, six Russian regions were targeted in the barrage. It was unclear whether the drones were launched from Ukraine or inside Russia.

But Zelensky’s remark was the clearest hint that Ukraine was behind the strike.

Read more: Unseen video of Wagner's Prigozhin appears days after funeral: ‘Alive or not…’

The attack forced the closure of Pskov airport though it reopened later, according to Russian transport officials. Another drone intercepted overnight near Moscow resulted in flight delays at several airports around the Russian capital, officials said. No injuries were reported, news agency Associated Press reported.

Russian news agency Interfax reported that security services killed two people and detained five members of a Ukrainian sabotage group in the Bryansk border region. The apparent Ukrainian drones reaching deep into Russia and cross-border sabotage missions are part of Kyiv’s efforts to heap domestic pressure on the Kremlin, expert claim as Ukraine is aiming to “erode Russian morale and increase pressure on its commanders,” the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a think tank, said.

The strategy is “to bring Russian forces to a tipping point where combat power and morale may begin to break,” it said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out