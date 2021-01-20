Russia's Putin marks Orthodox Epiphany with icy dip
Russian President Vladimir Putin, dressed in nothing but a pair of blue swimming trunks, immersed himself in the freezing water of a cross-shaped pool near Moscow on Tuesday, observing an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany.
Russian state television broadcast footage of Putin, with the air temperature at minus 14 Celsius (6.8 Fahrenheit), removing a sheepskin coat to enter the icy waters and submerging himself three times beneath the surface, in front of an ice-sculpted cross.
Putin, 68, grew up under Communist rule where open shows of religion were frowned upon. As president, he has become a frequent attender of Russian Orthodox ceremonies, and has given the church a major voice in society.
Each year on Epiphany, Orthodox believers immerse themselves in rivers and lakes to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Vaccine Maitri': Covid vaccine doses from India reach Bhutan, Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thulasendrapuram, Kamala Harris' native village gears up for her inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's Covid-19 vaccine makers apply to join WHO's COVAX scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden to reverse Donald Trump's policies on climate, Covid-19 on first day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump to make Mar-a-Lago estate permanent home after leaving White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer, BioNTech shot likely to defeat mutant, new study shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 people removed from US Capitol duty after background checks: Pentagon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK death toll 'horrendous' says minister as it nears grim 100,000 mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea in talks to secure 40 million doses of Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump visited only one DC restaurant in last 4 years, that too his own
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris to take oath as US VP: List of some prominent women leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roaring stocks, weaker dollar, tons of debt: Trump's parting gift to Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US-Canada relations on slippery ground over Keystone XL oil pipeline issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden calls for national healing at memorial service for Covid-19 victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox