Home / World News / Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv after 25-day lull

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv after 25-day lull

AFP |
Apr 21, 2023 02:52 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Russia launched up to 12 Iranian Shahed attack drones from the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine and eight of them were destroyed.

Russia struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with drones overnight in the first such attack for almost a month, city officials said Friday, adding that there were no casualties.

Russia-Ukraine war: A security officer looks at a damaged building, amid Russian invasion on Ukraine. (Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine war: A security officer looks at a damaged building, amid Russian invasion on Ukraine. (Reuters)

Read here: Huge blast reported in Russian city close to border with Ukraine

"After a 25-day lull, the capital of Ukraine suffered another air attack from the enemy," Kyiv's military administration said on Telegram messenger.

Russia launched up to 12 Iranian Shahed attack drones from the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine and eight of them were destroyed, Ukraine's air force said.

Air raid sirens rang out briefly in the capital on Thursday evening.

There were drone attacks on two other regions.

In central western Vinnytsia, drones hit a critical infrastructure installation causing a fire but no casualties, governor Sergiy Borzov said on Telegram.

Read here: It's time to take step towards Ukraine entering alliance: Zelensky tells NATO on Chief's on 1st visit

In the central Poltava region, a drone attack early Friday also hit civilian infrastructure and caused a fire with no reported casualties, the head of the region's military administration, Dmytro Lunin, said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia fire attack drones enemy russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine war ukraine + 7 more
russia fire attack drones enemy russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine war ukraine + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out