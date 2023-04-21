Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv after 25-day lull

Russia struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with drones overnight in the first such attack for almost a month, city officials said Friday, adding that there were no casualties. Russia-Ukraine war: A security officer looks at a damaged building, amid Russian invasion on Ukraine. (Reuters)

"After a 25-day lull, the capital of Ukraine suffered another air attack from the enemy," Kyiv's military administration said on Telegram messenger.

Russia launched up to 12 Iranian Shahed attack drones from the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine and eight of them were destroyed, Ukraine's air force said.

Air raid sirens rang out briefly in the capital on Thursday evening.

There were drone attacks on two other regions.

In central western Vinnytsia, drones hit a critical infrastructure installation causing a fire but no casualties, governor Sergiy Borzov said on Telegram.

In the central Poltava region, a drone attack early Friday also hit civilian infrastructure and caused a fire with no reported casualties, the head of the region's military administration, Dmytro Lunin, said.