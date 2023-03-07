Home / World News / UN chief arrives in Ukraine to talk grain deal renewal

UN chief arrives in Ukraine to talk grain deal renewal

Russia-Ukraine war: UN chief Antonio Guterres was traveling to Ukraine Tuesday to meet in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his third trip since Russia's full-scale invasion.

Russia-Ukraine war: Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres.(AFP)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss extending a deal with Moscow that allows the Black Sea export of Ukraine grains amid Russia's war in the country.

"The Secretary-General has just arrived in Poland on his way to Ukraine," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, adding that Guterres will discuss the continuation of the deal "in all its aspects and other pertinent issues."

russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine war ukraine un chief antonio guterres un chief
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
