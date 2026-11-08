Saudi civil defence sounds all-clear after threat alerts in several areas amid Houthi conflict

Saudi Arabia's civil defence on Sunday lifted alerts in several areas of the kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province, including Dhahran, home to the headquarters of oil major Saudi Aramco, shortly after warning of potential danger. Armed tribesmen from the Murad tribe rally in support for Saudi Arabia and and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, in the Marib province on November 7, 2026. Thousands of Syrian troops are set to deploy to Saudi Arabia and Yemen, with some already on the ground, multiple Yemeni officials told AFP, as Riyadh rallies international help to repel the Houthis and bolster the government in Aden. (Photo by AFP) / (AFP)

The all-clear also applies to Dammam, Abqaiq and Al-Ahsa governorate, the civil defence said.

The Eastern Province contains the majority of the kingdom's oil and gas reserves as well as Saudi Aramco's headquarters, which suffered extensive damage in an attack in October.

Shortly after the all-clear, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Yemeni Iran-allied Houthi group towards the Eastern region.