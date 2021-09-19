Semiconductor supply chain on Quad agenda?

Leaders from India, Japan, Australia and the US are likely to announce ways to work together to secure the semiconductor supply chain at the first in-person summit of the Quad grouping on September 24, Nikkei, a Japanese news publication, has reported citing a draft of a joint document that the four countries will issue.

It could not be immediately ascertained if securing the semiconductor supply chain would be the main announcement following the summit or if it will be one of several.

US President Joe Biden is hosting the summit at the White House, to be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japan’s Yoshihide Suga and Australia’s Scott Morrison.

They are set to discuss the pandemic and their joint efforts to boost global vaccine supplies, the climate crisis, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Their meeting is the Quad’s first in-person summit-level gathering. The Quad leaders held their first summit in March, when it was held virtually.