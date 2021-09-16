Home / World News / Several rockets fell in Kabul, might have hit power plant: Reports
Reports said the rocket might have hit the Chamtalah electric substation. (Photo of Kabul)(AFP)
Reports said the rocket might have hit the Chamtalah electric substation. (Photo of Kabul)(AFP)
world news

Several rockets fell in Kabul, might have hit power plant: Reports

Reports said the incident took place near a power plant in Khair Khana which is a residential suburb in the northwest of Kabul.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 11:23 PM IST

Several rockets hit the Kabul neighbourhood on Thursday evening at around 9pm, local media reported, sharing a video of the unconfirmed rocket attack. Reports said the incident took place near a power plant in Khair Khana which is a residential suburb in the northwest of Kabul. The casualty of the attack was not immediately known. Several Afghan media shared a video of the claimed attack.

Aamaj News, which reported the attack said there was no immediate casualty but properties of the local residents were left damage because of the attack.

 

The purported attack comes days after the Taliban announced their interim cabinet and the situation in the country is far from being stabilised. Last month, while the United States was withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, a blast took place in the vicinity of the Kabul airport killing over 160 people including US soldiers. Following this, the United States conducted two strikes in Afghanistan and the last was in Kabul.

The Taliban have reiterated that they will ensure Afghanistan soil is not used for any terror activities, though US defence officials said al Qaeda has already started its movement in Afghanistan and a report says that US security experts estimate that the terrorist organisation will take a maximum of one to two years to become capable of striking an attack in the US from Afghanistan. 

On Thursday, the Taliban reportedly seizes a truck loaded with arms and ammunition heading to Pakistan amid reports claiming that weapons left by the US forces in Afghanistan are being smuggled into Pakistan.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kabul taliban afghanistan + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.