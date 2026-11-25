Josh Shapiro hasn’t announced a presidential run for 2028, but he is sounding a starting gun on what is likely to be a fractious debate over foreign policy in the Democratic primaries. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

The Pennsylvania governor’s stance on Israel will face particular scrutiny if he enters what is likely to be a crowded presidential primary, as the Democratic Party is growing more divided over its relationship with the country.

In an interview, Shapiro defended the U.S.-Israel alliance while saying there needs to be accountability for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions in Gaza. He said neither former President Joe Biden nor President Trump took sufficient steps to constrain Netanyahu during the Gaza war.

“Netanyahu is a failed leader,” he said. “He’s led Israel down a dangerous, dark, isolated path.”

Shapiro has garnered significant presidential buzz in recent months, particularly after a midterm election cycle in which Democrats made big gains nationwide. Shapiro this month won his re-election in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state that swung for Trump in 2024, by 22 points.

He said he and his family had yet to make a decision on his political future. But his recent forays into foreign policy are fueling speculation that he will plunge into presidential politics.

Shapiro also took a swing at two potential 2028 Republican candidates, saying Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio “both have the stink of Donald Trump on them. It’s real hard to wash clean of that.”

Shapiro said Trump needs to end the war in Iran and fire Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“Trump decided to go it alone. Didn’t explain to the American people why he was doing it, and clearly, he and Hegseth and Vance have no idea how to get out,” he said.

Shapiro also called the president’s negotiations with Russia “an embarrassment to our country,” and said the U.S. needs to clamp down on chip exports to China in the wake of the Nvidia scandal.

The would-be Democratic contenders largely agree on Iran and Russia, but they are facing fresh pressure from the party’s progressive flank to overhaul—or even cast aside entirely—close U.S.-Israeli security cooperation, after Biden’s support for Israel fractured the party in the 2024 elections.

Shapiro is working to walk a difficult line on Israel within the Democratic Party. An observant Jew, Shapiro keeps kosher and, like his four children, attended Jewish day school. He wrote in his memoir that he lives his faith “out loud.” Shapiro has long advocated for a two-state solution and pushed back against those who say Israel has no right to exist by saying the criticism is a recipe for permanent war.

In the interview, Shapiro said Israel had a right to defend itself after the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks that triggered the Gaza war—but the way Israel carried out its response undermined both the U.S. and Israel in the region.

“Israel should have the ability, as our other allies do, to purchase defensive weapons, weapons that come with very clear guidance on how and when they can be used,” Shapiro said.

In July, more than 100 House Democrats voted for an amendment that sought to cut off military financing for Israel. The vote, which failed, was seen as a key barometer of where the party stands amid growing concern about Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

“I don’t think that either the current president or President Biden used the leverage of the United States of America effectively to make sure that the weapons were being used in ways that comport with American values,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro, whose home state has one of the country’s largest Ukrainian-American diasporas, also said the U.S. needs to rapidly boost support for Ukraine while rebuilding trust with foreign allies. “Share intelligence. Share the weaponry, and help negotiate an end to this war that doesn’t give Russia what they want,” he said.