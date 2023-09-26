News / World News / Singapore military detonates unexploded WWII-era bomb at construction site

Singapore military detonates unexploded WWII-era bomb at construction site

Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Sep 26, 2023 04:35 PM IST

The war relic, which was unearthed last week, had been deemed unsafe to move, hence had to be disposed of on-site by the military, according to the police.

Bomb disposal experts in Singapore successfully disposed of a 100kg World War Two aerial bomb on Tuesday, police said, after evacuating more than 4,000 people living nearby.

The World War II-era aerial bomb is detonated at a construction site in Singapore on Sept. 26.(AFP)
The World War II-era aerial bomb is detonated at a construction site in Singapore on Sept. 26.(AFP)

In a video posted by the Singapore Army, the bomb was seen being detonated at a construction site, with a loud boom It was believed to be one of the largest wartime explosives discovered in the Southeast Asian city-state.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

READ | Germany evacuates entire city after World War II bomb found

The war relic, which was unearthed last week, had been deemed unsafe to move, hence had to be disposed of on-site by the military, according to the police.

After the detonation, buildings and roads were deemed structurally safe and residents were allowed to return home, police said.

Singapore authorities made no reference to the origin of the bomb.

Another 100kg World War Two bomb was found and disposed off in 2016, though no civilian evacuations were reported back then, according to local newspaper The Straits Times.

During World War Two, Singapore was occupied by the Japanese from 1942 to 1945.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out