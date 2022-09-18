Home / World News / South Africa to extend 6,000 megawatt power cuts indefinitely

South Africa to extend 6,000 megawatt power cuts indefinitely

world news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 04:14 PM IST

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. earlier on Sunday began what it calls Stage-6 power cuts after generation units tripped at the Kusile and Kriel power stations.

Bloomberg |

South Africa’s beleaguered power utility will extend 6,000 megawatt of power cuts for the foreseeable future as it struggles to revive its aging coal-fired power plants.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. earlier on Sunday began what it calls Stage-6 power cuts after generation units tripped at the Kusile and Kriel power stations. That’s sufficient energy to supply almost 4 million South African homes. The utility started withdrawing 6,000 megawatts from the grid in June. That was the first time since 2019.

The ongoing blackouts -- the worst year on record -- were a major contributor to the economy’s 0.7% contraction in the second quarter. Severe outages also pose a safety risk to workers in deep-level mines and hurts manufacturing across Africa’s most-industrialized nation. Eskom has had to resort to what’s locally known as load shedding for eight straight months.

Sunday, September 18, 2022
