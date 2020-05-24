e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / South America is new epicentre: WHO

South America is new epicentre: WHO

Surges in infections across much of Central and South America have driven the global case count to nearly 5.3 million, with more than 340,000 deaths, even as Europe and the US cautiously move into a recovery phase.

world Updated: May 24, 2020 00:15 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Washington
The Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, where graves were dug for Covid victims.
The Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, where graves were dug for Covid victims.
         

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared South America “a new epicentre” of the coronavirus pandemic while US President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on local governments to speed up the reopening of the reeling American economy.

Surges in infections across much of Central and South America have driven the global case count to nearly 5.3 million, with more than 340,000 deaths, even as Europe and the US cautiously move into a recovery phase.

The death toll in Brazil has soared past 20,000, and with 310,000 reported cases, it has the third-biggest caseload in the world behind the US and Russia.

“South America has become a new epicentre for the disease,” WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan said on Friday. “We’ve seen many South American countries with increasing numbers of cases... but certainly the most affected is Brazil at this point.”

Infections rose and ICUs were swamped in Mexico, Peru, Chile and Ecuador, countries lauded for imposing early shutdowns. Mexico passed 6,000 deaths on Wednesday. It recently reported more than 400 deaths a day.

In Chile, more than 90% of intensive care beds were full last week in Santiago, where the main cemetery dug 1,000 graves to prepare for a wave of deaths. Peru has 2.5 intensive care beds per 100,000 people, one quarter of the global standard.

Brazilians, meanwhile, got a shocking look at an expletive-laced meeting between President Jair Bolsonaro and his cabinet when a judge released a video at the centre of an investigation targeting the country’s leader. The video includes Bolsonaro using profanity to insult governors.

In Washington, Trump ramped up pressure on local governments, saying, “The governors need to allow these essential places of faith to open right now. If they don’t do it, I will override the governors. In America, we need more prayer, not less.”

Russia, meanwhile, has so far recorded 3,249 deaths - with a caseload of more 325,000 infections, second only to the US.

Meanwhile, Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez has announced that overseas visitors can return to the country from July.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In