South Asians may have suffered more than general public in Covid-19: Canadian study
TORONTO: South Asian communities may have suffered more during the Covid-19 pandemic than the general population, according to an indicative study published in Canada.
The study, COVID CommUNITY – South Asian, was published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal Open found that people from the community living in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) “suffered disproportionately from Covid-19 in the first year of the pandemic,” according to a release from the Covid-19 Immunity Task Force (CITF), which was established by the Canadian Government in April 2020.
Researchers from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, “found the Regional Municipality of Peel, home to a large South Asian Canadian community, emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot before the local rollout of vaccines starting in April 2021”.
While the Peel region accounts for approximately 10% of the population of Ontario, it made up 23.6% of the province’s Covid-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic in late 2020. The city of Brampton was the “epicentre”.
Peel region and Brampton have the largest concentration of Indo-Canadians in the country. A quarter of the population of about 1.5 million is from South Asia with India contributing the biggest component.
“One third of participants in this study were essential workers through the pandemic, and 20% lived in multi-generational households. These factors, along with lower socioeconomic status, are the primary determinants of the higher seropositivity rates in Peel’s South Asian community, instead of any innately biological cause,” said Sonia Anand, professor of medicine and epidemiology at McMaster’s Department of Medicine, and the principal investigator for the study.
Dr Catherine Hankins, Co-Chair of the CITF said, “Understanding the factors that rendered any community or region a hotspot for Covid-19 will not only help us manage future pandemics. The insights can also inform Canada’s ongoing efforts to achieve more equitable health outcomes on a population-wide basis.”
“Covid-19 exposed the inequities in terms of healthcare access. What we found in this study has really driven that point home,” Anand said.
-
Chinese ice cream brand under fire for products that don't melt
A Chinese brand once dubbed the "Hermes of ice cream" has come under fire after internet users said some of its products do not melt -- even when baked with a blowtorch. The most expensive offering of Chicecream -- called "Zhong Xue Gao" in Chinese -- costs 66 yuan ($10). Chicecream has promoted itself as a Chinese alternative to Western brands such as Magnum and Haagen-Dazs, using supposedly natural ingredients and locally-inspired product designs.
-
Russia pounds rebel-claimed region, Ukraine pushes back
Russia redoubled its push for Ukraine's eastern Donbas region Wednesday, with the Ukrainian military claiming to have repelled some advances and both sides reporting casualties. The Ukrainian armed forces General Staff said troops stopped enemy units advancing towards Sloviansk, a city in Donetsk, one of two provinces in the Donbas whose capture is among Moscow's main goals. “Every crime will be punished,” he wrote on social media.
-
FBI, MI5 chiefs warn of ‘immense’ China threat at rare joint address
FBI Director Christopher Wray and United Kingdom MI5 Director General Ken McCallum on Wednesday cautioned business leaders against threat from the Chinese government, in an unprecedented joint address at the British intelligence service's London headquarters. Speaking to an audience of officials and business executives in Thames House, Wray talked about “complex, enduring, and pervasive danger” to the innovative businesses from China.
-
Elon Musk now father of 9, had twins last year with company executive: Report
Tesla chief Elon Musk is now believed to be the father of nine children as a Business Insider report has now claimed that Musk had twins in November 2021 with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at Elon Musk's Neuralink, a brain-chip startup. She has been working in the company since May 2017, the same month she was named a project director in artificial intelligence at Tesla where she worked until 2019.
-
UK PM Boris Johnson fires ally and digs in despite calls to quit
Britain's scandal-hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempted a rearguard offensive late Wednesday against a cabinet and Conservative party revolt, firing a top ally and vowing to "fight on" despite dozens of his ministers resigning. The dismissal from the cabinet of "levelling up" secretary Michael Gove -- Johnson's right-hand-man in Britain's 2016 Brexit referendum campaign -- dramatically showed that the Conservative leader was not going to bow out without a fight.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics