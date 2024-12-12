South Korean opposition parties submit a new motion to impeach President Yoon

South Korea’s parliament says the country’s six opposition parties have submitted a new joint motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol bows while delivering a speech at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.(AP)

The National Assembly said the main opposition Democratic Party and five smaller opposition parties submitted the impeachment motion on Thursday afternoon.

The parties say they aim put the motion to a floor vote on Saturday.

Yoon’s short-lived Dec. 3 martial law declaration has triggered political chaos and large protests calling for his ouster. The Democratic Party has argued that Yoon’s decree amounted to rebellion.

Earlier Thursday, Yoon defended his decree as an act of governance and denied rebellion charges, vowing to “fight to the end” in the face of attempts to impeach him and intensifying investigations into last week’s dramatic move.

Yoon, a conservative, said he enacted martial law as a warning to the liberal Democratic Party, which controls parliament. He called the party “a monster” and “anti-state forces” that he said tried to use its legislative muscle to impeach top officials, undermined the government’s budget bill for next year and sympathized with North Korea.

“I will fight to the end to prevent the forces and criminal groups that have been responsible for paralyzing the country’s government and disrupting the nation’s constitutional order from threatening the future of the Republic of Korea,” Yoon said.

“The opposition is now doing a sword dance of chaos, claiming that the declaration of martial law constitutes to an act of rebellion. But was it really?” he said.

Yoon said martial law was an act of governance that cannot be the subject of investigations and doesn’t amount to rebellion. He said the deployment of nearly 300 soldiers to the National Assembly was designed to maintain order, not dissolve or paralyze it.

The Democratic Party quickly dismissed Yoon’s statement as “an expression of extreme delusion” and “a declaration of war against the people.” Kim Min-seok, head of a party task force, accused the president of attempting to incite pro-Yoon riots by far-right forces. He said the Democratic Party will focus on getting the motion impeaching Yoon passed on Saturday.

It's unclear how Yoon's comments will affect his fate. Opposition parties hold 192 seats combined, eight votes short of a two-thirds majority of the 300 members of the National Assembly. The earlier attempt to impeach Yoon failed with most lawmakers from Yoon’s governing People Power Party boycotting the vote.