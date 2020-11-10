e-paper
Spain to get first Pfizer vaccines in early 2021, Health Minister says

Spain to get first Pfizer vaccines in early 2021, Health Minister says

The country would initially get 20 million vaccine doses, enough to immunize 10 million people, Illa said in an interview with state broadcaster TVE.

world Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 14:01 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Madrid
The vaccination would be free
Spain would get the first vaccines developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer <PFE.N> in early 2021, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.

The country would initially get 20 million vaccine doses, enough to immunize 10 million people, Illa said in an interview with state broadcaster TVE.

The vaccination would be free, Illa added.

