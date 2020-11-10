Spain to get first Pfizer vaccines in early 2021, Health Minister says
The country would initially get 20 million vaccine doses, enough to immunize 10 million people, Illa said in an interview with state broadcaster TVE.world Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 14:01 IST
Madrid
The vaccination would be free, Illa added.
