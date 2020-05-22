e-paper
May 22, 2020-Friday
Suspected Islamic State member arrested after being deported to Germany

The suspect, identified only as Zeynep G. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested at Frankfurt airport on Thursday. Federal prosecutors said she was brought before a judge on Friday and he ordered her held pending a possible indictment.

world Updated: May 22, 2020 16:25 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Berlin
Prosecutors allege that the woman left Germany in 2014 for Syria, where she married a Chechen IS fighter and joined the extremist group.
A German woman suspected of joining the Islamic State group in Syria has been taken into custody in her homeland after being deported from Turkey.

Prosecutors allege that she left Germany in 2014 for Syria, where she married a Chechen IS fighter and joined the extremist group. They say she married a second IS fighter, this one from Germany, after her husband was killed in fighting in 2015. The two had a child in 2016.

Zeynep G. was captured by Kurdish forces in early 2019 and escaped about a year later from a refugee camp in northern Syria, according to prosecutors. She was then arrested after entering Turkey.

German federal police told news agency dpa that two women and their four children landed in Frankfurt on Thursday evening on a flight from Ankara. There was no arrest warrant against the other woman.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
