Swiss Army’s biggest call-up since World War II amid Covid-19, Wuhan reopens: 10 points

world

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 12:44 IST

The United States continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases. Out of over a million Covid-19 cases across the globe, nearly 4 lakh come from America.

More than 80,000 people across the globe have lost their lives to Covid-19. The contagion hasn’t even spared world leaders like UK PM Boris Johnson.

Italy, Spain, France and Germany also grapple with the rise in coronavirus cases and fatalities. New York City in the US, continues to be one of the biggest Covid-19 hotspots in the world.

Here are the key Covid-19 developments from across the globe:

1. Spain’s daily deaths rose on Tuesday for the first time in five days, with 743 people succumbing overnight compared with 637 in the previous 24 hours. Total cases rose to 140,510 and the death toll was at 13,798.

2. Total infections in Germany rose by 4,003 in the past 24 hours to 103,228, climbing for the second straight day after four previous days of drops. The death toll rose by 254 to 1,861.

3. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to spend a second night in intensive care on Tuesday, while his foreign minister led the government’s response. Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said he was self isolating as a family member has symptoms.

4. In the Swiss Army’s biggest call-up since World War II, thousands of soldiers have been sent to support health workers, while hundreds have been confined to barracks after potential exposure.

5. France has officially registered more than 10,000 deaths from coronavirus infections on Tuesday, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold.

6. US President Donald Trump said the United States might be getting to the top of the “curve” of the coronavirus outbreak and reiterated that he wants to get the US economy reopened soon.

7. New York state is nearing a plateau in the number of patients hospitalized, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, while total infections in the country rose to 374,329, with the death toll reaching 12,064.

8. US President Donald Trump sharply criticized the World Health Organization on Tuesday, accusing it of being too focused on China and issuing bad advice during the outbreak and saying he would put a hold on US funding for the agency.

9. Covid-19 is killing African-Americans at a higher rate than the US population at large, according to preliminary numbers from Louisiana, Michigan and Illinois that officials say point to disparities in health and healthcare access.

10. The Chinese city where the coronavirus epidemic first broke out, Wuhan, ended a two-month lockdown on Wednesday, but a northern town started restricting the movement of its residents amid concerns of a second wave of infections in mainland China.