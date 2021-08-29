'T word is gone': UNSC does not mention Taliban in its terror statement

On August 16, a day after the fall of Kabul, the United Nations Security Council issued a press statement on Afghanistan. Another statement was issued on August 27, a day after the blasts near Kabul airport. The difference between the two statements is that the latter does not have a mention the Taliban. The militant group has instead been referred to as an 'Afghan group'.

"The members of the security council reaffirmed the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan to ensure the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any country, and that neither the Taliban nor any other Afghan group or individual should support terrorists on the territory of any other country," this was UNSC's statement on August 16.

New Delhi must use its clout in the UNSC to put pressure on the Taliban

In its statement issued after the Kabul blasts, the UNSC, instead of mentioning the Taliban, said 'no Afghan group or individual' should support terrorists operating on the territory. of any country.

The fortnight change was highlighted by Syed Akbaruddin, who served as India's permanent representative in the United States from January 2016 to April 2020. "A fortnight is a long time. The 'T' word is gone," the former diplomat tweeted.

This fortnight has been challenging for Afghanistan and the rest of the world carrying out evacuation operations in the war-torn country. Amid global apprehension that the Taliban's accession to power in Afghanistan will provide a boost to global jihadist groups, devastating blasts took place near Kabul airport killing over 100. The United States conducted a 'retaliatory' airstrike in which one ISIS-K planner and facilitator have been eliminated.

With the foreign forces withdrawing from the country, the Taliban are now inching closure to form their government in Afghanistan, which is likely to be an inclusive government with the representation of all ethnic groups in the country, reports said.

At this juncture, the question of acceptance of the Taliban rule in Afghanistan is a crucial issue facing all countries. India has clarified that at this moment safe evacuation of people from Afghanistan is the priority of the government. "The situation on the ground is uncertain (in Afghanistan). The primary concern is the security and safety of people. Currently, there is no clarity about any entity forming a government in Kabul. I think we are jumping the gun regarding recognition," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday.







