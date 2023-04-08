Home / World News / Taiwan people love democracy and seek peace: President Tsai

Taiwan people love democracy and seek peace: President Tsai

Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 08, 2023 10:36 AM IST

President made the comments while meeting US lawmaker delegation, led by Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Taiwan's people love democracy and seek peace, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday, adding that she look forward to further strengthening security cooperation with the United States.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.(Reuters)
Tsai made the comments at the start of a lunch with a visiting US lawmaker delegation, led by Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Topics
democracy lunch peace taiwan united states + 3 more
democracy lunch peace taiwan united states + 2 more
