Taiwan people love democracy and seek peace: President Tsai
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 08, 2023 10:36 AM IST
President made the comments while meeting US lawmaker delegation, led by Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Taiwan's people love democracy and seek peace, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday, adding that she look forward to further strengthening security cooperation with the United States.
Tsai made the comments at the start of a lunch with a visiting US lawmaker delegation, led by Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.