close_game
close_game
News / World News / Taliban jailing Afghan women abuse survivors ‘for their protection’?

Taliban jailing Afghan women abuse survivors ‘for their protection’?

ByMallika Soni
Dec 19, 2023 10:32 PM IST

Taliban has closed 23 state-sponsored protection centres which offered refuge to victims of gender-based violence.

The Taliban is sending women who have survived abuse in Afghanistan to prison to protect them from gender-based violence, according to a new UN report. Afghanistan's regime has mostly removed women from public spaces and closed 23 state-sponsored protection centres which offered refuge to victims of gender-based violence, the report said, but now there are no such facilities to help women.

Afghanistan: Taliban fighters stand guard as they block a road near Kabul.(AFP)
Afghanistan: Taliban fighters stand guard as they block a road near Kabul.(AFP)

Taliban officials told the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said that there was no need for such shelters.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

“A de facto police officer [from the Taliban] in the northeastern region [of Afghanistan] said that women’s shelters are a western concept, stressing that women should stay with their brothers, fathers, or husbands,” the report said.

Read more: What Ukraine's Zelensky said in year-end address as Russia war continues

Another official from the department of justice in southern Afghanistan said as per the report, “The Islamic Emirate does not have any shelter for women. They must be with their husbands or other male family members – their mehram.”

Taliban does not see any need for such shelters as “no one will harm women while the Islamic Emirate is in power”, it added.

Afghan women are sent to prison for their protection “akin to how prisons have been used to accommodate drug addicts and homeless people in Kabul”, the report said, continuing, “A de facto appellate court judge in the northeastern region stated that the de facto Cabinet was conducting research to assess if there is a need for women’s shelters."

Taliban's record on women rights

Taliban has banned girls and women from attending schools, colleges, universities and workplaces. Women are also prohibited from travelling without a male guardian. Women are also no longer working in the judiciary or law enforcement or allowed to deal with crimes of gender-based violence, according to the UN report.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out