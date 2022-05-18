Talks for importing wheat, fertilizers from ‘friend’ India ongoing: Jamaica
Jamaica's commerce minister Aubyn Hill said that the talks for importing wheat from India are ongoing.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Hill on Wednesday expressed concerns regarding food security as fallout of the ongoing war in Ukraine
"We have enough wheat imports today, but we don't know what will happen tomorrow as the world changed on February 24. Russia now has a war engagement with Ukraine. So we are opening discussions with our friend, India,” Hill said on the sidelines of President Ram Nath Kovind's four-day visit to Jamaica.
Hill's comments over wheat imports come as India on May 14 temporarily suspended wheat exports in an apparent bid to curb the local price surge. However, a day later, commerce secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said that the Modi government would keep a window open to export wheat to needy countries, a report by news agency Reuters said.
Apart from wheat imports, the Jamaican commerce minister told ANI that discussions were also ongoing for import of fertilizers and farm equipment from India.
“We are seeking to establish a distributorship for Indian trucks and buses...seeking a commercial and investment relationship to benefit both the countries,” Aubyn Hill said.
"As we come out of the pandemic, we are looking at inviting Indian investors and pharmaceutical companies... we are preparing to be a logistics centre for your pharmaceutical companies," he added.
Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Jamaica on May 15, the first visit by any Indian president to the Caribbean country. Kovind held bilateral meetings with Jamaican Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen, Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Mark Golding.
On Tuesday, President Kovind gave a speech where he said that trade and economic cooperation are vital pillars of friendship between the two countries.
(With agency inputs)
-
On 'burkini' row, it is French government vs city of Grenoble
France's interior minister said Tuesday that Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin would seek to overturn a rule change in the city of Grenoble that would allow women to wear burkinis in state-run swimming pools. The Alpine city of Grenoble changed its swimming pool rules on Monday to allow all types of bathing suits, not just traditional swimming costumes for women and trunks for men which were mandated before. The restrictions were eventually overturned for being discriminatory.
-
Covid-19 outbreak in North Korea worrying for new variants, says WHO
The World Health Organization has said that the Covid-19 outbreak in North Korea is worrying for new variants of the virus, as the country is battling a rapid spread of a mysterious fever since late April. On Wednesday, the country reported 232,880 more cases of the mysterious fever and six more deaths, taking the infection tally and toll to over 1.7 million and 62 respectively.
-
WHO chief as Covid cases rise in 4 regions: ‘increasingly difficult to know…’
A decline in genome sequencing and testing for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has made it “increasingly difficult” to know where the virus is and how it is mutating, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhenom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday as cases have risen over the last week in four out of six WHO regions. He also expressed concern over the first reported Covid outbreak in North Korea, with more than 1.7 million suspected cases since late April.
-
New York City lifts Covid-19 alert level to 'high'
New York City, the largest city in the United States, raised its Covid-19 alert level from "medium" to "high" on Tuesday, as infections continue to go up in recent weeks. The guidance requires New Yorkers to wear a face mask in all public indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings and consider avoiding higher-risk activities. New York City raised its Covid-19 alert level to "medium" from "low" in early May.
-
'Disturbing, disastrous': TikTokers in Pakistan starting wildfires for videos
A video of Pakistani actor and TikToker Humaira Asghar has drawn flak on social media as Asghar was shot walking in a silver ball gown in front of a forest fire raging behind her. This in Pakistan has in fact become a trend as earlier this month a man was arrested in Abbottabad for intentionally starting a forest fire for the background of a video.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics