The auto industry has spent billions of dollars in recent decades to protect occupants in car crashes. But all of the air bags, cameras and emergency braking systems in today’s cars fall short against one intractable hazard: the roughly 10% of people who still refuse to wear seat belts. About 10,000 people die in U.S. car crashes every year while not buckled up, roughly half of all vehicle-occupant fatalities. That hasn’t budged for more than a decade. more About 10,000 people die in U.S. car crashes every year while not buckled up, roughly half of all vehicle-occupant fatalities. That hasn’t budged for more than a decade. The 90% U.S. seat-belt use rate is below the rate in Canada and most major European countries, which range between 95% and 99%, according to federal data. For most people getting into cars in the U.S., chimes, warning lights and other alerts have proven effective at getting them to buckle up, said Thomas Broberg, the top safety engineer at Volvo Cars. Yet nearly 70 years after that Swedish company pioneered three-point seat belts, getting the last holdouts to buckle up remains a challenge, he said. “I’m not sure if technology is the solution, but you cannot give up on the 10%,” Broberg said. “So you need to grasp for anything.” Recently, the industry and regulators are looking back to an idea once so hated that Congress outlawed it a half-century ago: interlock devices that could make it impossible—or at least severely inconvenient—to turn on and drive a car unless seat belts are worn. America’s top auto-safety regulator, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said in July it plans to seek public input on a proposal that would allow carmakers to install interlocks as an alternative to conducting complex crash tests to evaluate safety features for unbelted drivers. “While seat-belt use is near its all-time high, we recognize that progress has flatlined for more than a decade,” said an NHTSA spokesman. New cars today are built safer than ever before, yet that hasn’t meaningfully reduced roadway fatalities largely tied to three persistent problems: speeding, drunken driving and seat-belt misuse.

The 90% U.S. seat-belt use rate is below the rate in Canada and most major European countries. Cars on U.S. 101 in Los Angeles.

Researchers say there is no doubt seat belts are the best way to protect drivers in a crash, and are far better than air bags on their own. Mandatory seat-belt laws and belt warning alerts lifted U.S. usage rates from less than 20% in the 1980s to about 90% during the middle of the last decade, national surveys indicate. “It’s frustrating, as I know exactly what will happen to you if you don’t wear a seat belt and get into a crash,” said Cecilia Sunnevång, vice president of research at Autoliv, a global car supplier that makes seat belts. Researchers probing the psychology of nonusers have found that some will do whatever it takes to disable or ignore systems designed to get them to buckle up. Some drive drunk and forget to use them or forgo them willingly. Others find seat belts uncomfortable, or don’t know how to adjust ones that don’t fit right. Passengers, particularly those in the back seat, are less likely to belt up. Bill Simmons, the sports podcaster and media executive, surprised a guest on an episode in August when he disclosed that he rarely buckles up while driving. “I’m not proud of it, I just don’t like seat belts,” Simmons said. “Listen, I know that I’ll get skewered. I’m a bad example. Sometimes I’ll put it on—if I’m going 95 on the highway, I might throw it on.” Simmons didn’t respond to requests for comment. Researchers said public messaging should focus on groups more commonly associated with belt nonuse. NHTSA said it has been trying to target young men, partly through podcasts and social media. Over the years, automakers have added features that make not wearing a belt harder—or at least more irritating. Audible reminders drone on longer than ever. A new regulation set to go into effect in 2028 requires the current 30-second alerts to continue nonstop until a driver buckles up. NHTSA said more robust enforcement of seat-belt laws also is needed. Thirty-five states have laws giving police officers authority to pull drivers over for not wearing a belt, while another 14 allow citations to be issued as a secondary reason during a traffic stop. “We cannot save lives without enforcing laws around impaired driving, distraction, speeding and seat-belt use,” NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison said at an August law-enforcement conference. Safety revolution

An unbelted driver on the New York Thruway in 1984, when seat-belt usage was far below what it is today.

Spurred by the public furor over consumer activist Ralph Nader’s book “Unsafe at Any Speed,” Congress passed legislation making seat belts mandatory for cars starting in 1968, and created the agency that eventually became NHTSA. One of the NHTSA’s first initiatives was trying to increase seat-belt use. In 1972, it passed a rule forcing carmakers to install interlocks, which disabled the ignition unless all front-seat occupants were bucked up. Priya Prasad, a safety engineer at Ford Motor, was one of its earliest detractors. He loathed how the interlock on his Mustang convertible made the car difficult to start. Unreliable sensors would misread what was going on inside the car. Prasad, a regular seat-belt user, pulled out a component and disabled the system altogether. “This is a pain in the ass,” Prasad recalled thinking at the time. By and large, the public shared his opinion. The devices were primitive and finicky, and drivers revolted. Congress passed a law prohibiting NHTSA from even permitting interlocks as a way for automakers to comply with safety regulations, effectively writing off the technology for decades. Instead, in 1974, Congress mandated short warning buzzers to alert drivers when they went unbuckled. Belt usage remained depressed, hovering just above 12% of vehicle occupants by the early 1980s. Under President Ronald Reagan, NHTSA proposed a regulation requiring automatic seat belts or air bags in cars by the end of the decade. There was a catch: If states representing two-thirds of the U.S. population at the time adopted mandatory seat-belt laws, the regulation for air bags would be dropped. Auto executives, reluctant to take on the cost of adding air bags, responded with a massive lobbying drive. Lee Iacocca, the iconoclastic Chrysler chief executive, told lawmakers that Americans reject seat belts for ideological reasons. “They believe such a law is an intrusion on their freedom,” he said in May 1982. “And they are willing to let hundreds die, and thousands be injured in the name of that ideology.” Over the next two decades, every state but New Hampshire passed laws allowing police to ticket drivers for not using seat belts. Usage rates jumped to around 70% by the turn of the century. But the industry kept searching for ways to get everyone to buckle up. Backlash

Washington, D.C., police officers writing tickets for drivers pulled over at a seat-belt checkpoint in 2004. By the turn of the century, usage rates had jumped to around 70%.

Decades after disabling the interlock in his own car, Prasad led development in 2000 of a first-of-its-kind system for Ford, called Beltminder. The feature went beyond the usual nagging alarm sound with a flashing warning light on the dashboard, and it kept intermittently alerting drivers. Ford patented Beltminder but allowed any carmaker to use it. Before the system was introduced, Prasad met with his boss, who showed him a stack of notes from suppliers and dealers bemoaning the idea and claiming Ford would lose market share in response. “We were really expecting a backlash,” Prasad said. Ford went ahead anyway. Shortly after Beltminder was introduced, Prasad said, Ford executives were surprised to find some owners posting on the internet about how to disable the technology. A company study found that Beltminder increased seat-belt usage by 5 percentage points. But getting through to the holdouts soon hit a wall. Some car executives began pondering interlocks again.

In 2013, Germany’s BMW told NHTSA that interlock technology had evolved and was likely to be accepted by drivers. It could entail locking out a driver entirely or limiting vehicles to low speeds if drivers weren’t buckled up. The company asked NHTSA to allow such interlocks as an alternative to requiring it to test the effect of crashes on unbelted occupants for cars in development. NHTSA denied the request, saying it needed to “fully evaluate” the effectiveness and acceptability of modern seat-belt interlock systems. General Motors tested a variant of a seat-belt interlock in the mid-2010s, and found it increased usage among part-time users, but didn’t roll it out widely at the time. “In theory we could put everybody in a race-car harness and a suit and a helmet and say, ‘That’s the safest way you could drive a car,’” said Jeff Ronne, the company’s director of global vehicle safety technology, strategy and regulations. “But who’s going to want to do that, right?” This summer, though, the agency seemed more open to the concept. The idea has been pushed by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an industry group that represents most major carmakers. The petition was crafted with the help of Prasad, who is now 83. By now, the Alliance said, incremental increases in seat-belt usage rates will be difficult to achieve. For every 1% gain, the group estimates, hundreds of lives a year will be saved.