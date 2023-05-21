Home / World News / The most expensive US cities to raise a child ranked

The most expensive US cities to raise a child ranked

ByPrapti Upadhayay
May 21, 2023 08:46 PM IST

SmartAsset's study unveils priciest US cities for raising kids.

Raising a child is a priceless experience, but it comes at a hefty price tag. A recent study conducted by SmartAsset has revealed the most expensive cities in the United States to raise a child. Brace yourself, parents, as these numbers are enough to make your wallet tremble!

Reminders help parents to approach parenting with more clarity, intention, and compassion, enabling them to build a strong and healthy relationship with their children.(Unsplash)
San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA:

Topping the list is the iconic Bay Area, where the cost of raising a child is enough to make your head spin. With housing costs reaching $10,499 more per year for couples with one child, and childcare expenses soaring to $16,317 annually, the total cost of parenting in this area amounts to a staggering $35,647 per year.

Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA:

Just a stone's throw away from San Francisco, this coastal metro area takes second place. Housing costs here hit hard, with parents shelling out an extra $12,636 per year compared to childless couples. When you factor in other expenses, it adds up to an additional $33,877 annually.

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA:

The Silicon Valley region is known for its high costs, and raising a child here is no exception. With child care averaging $15,785 per year and housing expenses reaching $8,612 more annually, parents in this area can expect to spend around $33,228 per year on their little ones.

Barnstable, MA:

Welcome to Cape Cod, where summer vacations are heavenly but raising a child is pricey. Parents in Barnstable face childcare costs of $18,094 per year, with additional housing expenses totaling $7,572 annually. All in all, the cost of raising a child in Barnstable is $33,184 per year.

Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH:

Beantown is known for its rich history, prestigious universities, and high cost of living. Parents in the greater Boston area should prepare to spend an extra $32,307 per year on raising a child. The average couple with one child here spends $2,054 more on food and $6,897 more on overall expenses compared to childless couples.

Ann Arbor, MI:

Don't be fooled by this charming college town; raising a child here can be a financial challenge. With child care costs amounting to a whopping $22,154 per year, Ann Arbor takes the crown for the most expensive child care expenses in the study. Overall, parents in this area can expect to spend $31,670 per year on their little ones.

Trenton-Princeton, NJ:

Nestled in Central Jersey, the Trenton-Princeton metro area poses financial hurdles for parents. While child care expenses soar to $17,437 per year, medical care costs add an additional $1,509 annually. Despite these challenges, the lower housing costs compared to California and Massachusetts provide a small respite.

Kalamazoo-Portage, MI:

Moving to southwestern Michigan, we find the Kalamazoo-Portage metro area. Childcare costs here are the second-highest on the list, reaching $19,853 per year. However, the unique perk of the Kalamazoo Promise program, which offers free tuition to in-state public colleges or universities, sweetens the deal.

Napa, CA:

Known for its vineyards and scenic beauty, Napa comes with a hefty price tag for parents. With an extra $8,712 in housing costs per year, raising a child in this area will set you back $30,412 annually.

Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA:

Wrapping up the top ten is the Santa Rosa-Petaluma metro area. Although childcare costs are relatively low compared to other cities on the list ($12,733 per year), medical care expenses are substantial at $9,486 annually. All in all, raising a child in this part of Northern California costs around $29,544 per year.

While these cities may leave parents feeling a bit faint, there are some glimmers of hope. For those seeking more affordable places to raise a child, look no further than Sumter, SC; Jackson, TN; or Gadsden, AL, where the total cost of raising a child ranges from $14,702 to $15,261 per year.

Remember, financial planning is crucial when starting a family. Consider saving for your child's education with a 529 savings plan, continue to prioritize retirement savings, and seek guidance from a financial professional who can help you navigate the ups and downs of parenthood.

