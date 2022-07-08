This goat, named ‘Simba’, is a sensation in Pakistan. Here's why | Watch
A goat has become something of a media sensation in Pakistan, as, according to its owner, the animal is eligible for a world record – that of being the ‘longest-eared’ goat.
Speaking about his ‘pet’, the owner, Mohammad Hasan Narejo, said that within a months of its birth, the goat, which was born in June, became ‘extremely’ popular.
“Within 10 to 12 days of birth, he was already appearing in the national and international media. Within 30 days, he became so popular that even a famous personality might take 25 to 30 years to achieve that level of fame,” Narejo, a breeder by profession, told AFP.
The goat, named ‘Simba’ by Narejo, was born in Karachi, and had strikingly long ears. So long, in fact, that these have grown further to reach 54 centimetres or 21 inches. The ears are so long that the owner has to fold them over Simba's back to prevent it from stepping on its own ears.
Narejo said he also approached the Guinness World Records to see if Simba can be included as the ‘Greatest of All Time’. However, at present, the category for ‘longest-eared goat’ does not appear on the organisation's website.
Speaking about a potential rival to Simba, as well as competition from rival breeders, Narejo said he offers prayers to fend off any ‘ill will’.
“We recite verses from the Quran and blow on him to cast away the evil eye. Also, following a tradition that we inherited from our elders, we have fastened a black thread around him that is fortified with religious verses,” he remarked.
(With AFP updates)
