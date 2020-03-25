Tokyo Olympics pushed, Australia bans overseas travel: Covid-19 updates from across the world

world

European nations like Italy and Spain have now become the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak outside China. Iran is also one of the countries to have reported a large number of Covid-19 infections and related deaths.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organisation said that the pandemic is “accelerating”. With over 500 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths, India has also decided to up its ante against the virus and has put the nation under a 3-week lockdown. According to the WHO figures, the virus has infected 375,498 people globally and claimed 16,362 lives.

Here’s taking a quick look at coronavirus latest developments from across the globe.

1. Tokyo Olympics has been pushed to 2021.

2. Over 100 people died in the US on Tuesday. The WHO warned the country could be the next epicentre of coronavirus. White House authorities warn those who have travelled in and out of New York should self-quarantine for 14 days. Authorities are also expecting a steep surge in cases in New York.

3. US President Donald Trump said he wants the US “opened up and raring to go by Easter” hinting at lifting lockdown restrictions which have been enforced in New York, Los Angeles and other areas.

4. Australia has banned overseas travel and extended social restrictions to tackle Covid-19.

5. The UK has extended visa of stranded Indians till May 31.

6. Amazon has decided to stop non-essential sales in India in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. Walmart Inc’s Flipkart has suspended services, a notice on the Indian e-commerce firm’s website said on Wednesday, as India began a 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

7. Italy recorded 602 deaths on Monday taking the total death toll to 6,820. There is no decline in infection or deaths.

8. Financial markets rebound due to the US Federal Reserve’s offer of unlimited bond-buying.

9. Doctors are hoarding medications for Covid-19 by writing prescriptions for themselves and family members, according to pharmacy boards in the US.

10. Gilead Science’s has registered its experimental drug Remdesivir as rare disease treatment in the US, a status which could provide millions in tax breaks.