e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Top US Covid-19 task force officials self-quarantine after possible exposure

Top US Covid-19 task force officials self-quarantine after possible exposure

The White House has stepped up screening after a staffer tested Covid-19 positive and both the president and the vice-president are now tested every day.

world Updated: May 10, 2020 08:16 IST
Yashwant Raj | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Yashwant Raj | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Washington
Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infections Diseases said he will be going in “modified quarantine”.
Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infections Diseases said he will be going in “modified quarantine”.(REUTERS)
         

Three top US public health officials at the forefront of the Trump administration’s battle against the Covid-19 outbreak went into self-quarantine Saturday for the next two weeks after “low-risk” exposure to the deadly virus through contacts with someone who has tested positive.

Heads of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield and the Food and Drug Administration will be teleworking from home as a result, their spokespersons have told news publications. And Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infections Diseases told CNN he will be going in “modified quarantine”. All three are members of the White task force on the coronavirus outbreak.

Fauci has said he will be working from home, will wear a mask and will go to office only when he will be sure to be the only one around at the time.

Fauci, Hahn and Redfield are scheduled to testify before a committee of the US senate on Tuesday, but they will now not appear in person but through a video link.

The source of their exposure was not identified.

Katie Miller, press secretary of Vice-President Mike Pence, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, used to frequently attend the meeting of the task force, which is headed by her boss. She is the second White House staffer to test positive, after a US navy personnel serving as a personal valet to the president.

The White House has stepped up screening since and both the president and the vice-president are now tested every day.

At least 11 members of the US Secret Service, which protects present and past presidents, have also tested positive and 60 are in self-quarantine for possible exposure, according to news reports. It was not clear if any of them had been posted at the White House at the time of their exposure.

President Donald Trump has personally faced criticism for not following his administration’s Covid-19 protocols to wear a mask in situations were social distancing may be difficult. He met US military leaders at the White House on Saturday and did not wear a face covering, neither did any of the others.

tags
top news
India’s coronavirus cases hit 60,000, fatalities exceed 2,000
India’s coronavirus cases hit 60,000, fatalities exceed 2,000
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries post-coronavirus lockdown
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries post-coronavirus lockdown
US lawmakers propose bill, 40,000 Covid-19 health workers set to get green cards
US lawmakers propose bill, 40,000 Covid-19 health workers set to get green cards
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Come and tell me you have 1 year: Irfan ready to come out of retirement
Lucknow woman trudges 900 km to save daughter from Covid-19
Lucknow woman trudges 900 km to save daughter from Covid-19
Separated from parents, 2-year-old spends tough night in isolation
Separated from parents, 2-year-old spends tough night in isolation
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In