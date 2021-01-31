Trump impeachment defence lawyers quit ahead of Senate trial
Former president Donald Trump has parted ways with lawyers who would have led his defence in the impeachment trial set to start on February 9 in the US Senate.
Butch Bowers, a South Carolina lawyer, whose appointment was announced last week, is leaving as are Deborah Barbier, Josh Howard, Greg Harris and Johnny Gasser, according to CNN, which first reported the abrupt departures on Saturday, just days from the start of the former president’s impeachment trial.
The former president had reportedly pressed the lawyers to argue that he lost the election because of fraud, a lie that did not stand scrutiny in more than 60 lawsuits and multiple recounts and audits, and eventually led Trump to incite a mob of supporters to storm the US Capitol on January 6.
The New York Times reported that a person close to Trump disputed this account (that the former president had asked the lawyers to make the election fraud plea) but acknowledged there were differences of opinion on the defence strategy.
Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote on January 13 for incitement of insurrection. He is the first US president impeached twice, and the first to face impeachment trial after leaving office.
If convicted, Trump will be barred from holding any federal office in future, killing any pans that he may have of taking another shot at the White House.
But with most of the 50 Republicans in the 100-member Senate rallying to his support, a supermajority of two-thirds needed to convict him looks unlikely. Even if all 50 Democrats voted to convict him, they will need 17 Republicans to join them to punish the president.
Only five Republican senators had voted in support of a motion brought last Tuesday to declare the impeachment trial unconstitutional. The rest voted for the motion, which, however, was defeated in a 45-55 vote.
The former president has had trouble finding lawyers to defend him this time, according to reports. His personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani might be a witness himself as he was among those who addressed the mob on January 6, infamously calling for a “trial by combat” to settle the issue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden aides say market oversight of GameStop frenzy is working
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washington DC statehood: US Democrats renew effort but how likely is it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump impeachment defence lawyers quit ahead of Senate trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK set to formally apply for trans-Pacific trade bloc membership
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deal or no deal: Virus aid tests Biden 'work together' plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two car bombs kill at least 11 in Syria's Northern Aleppo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderate US Republican senators urge Biden to compromise on Covid-19 plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline: NATO officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US condemns Russia’s 'harsh tactics' on protesters, demands Navalny’s release
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia urges compliance as Covid-19 cases rise again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queen likely to host Joe Biden at Buckingham Palace: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afghan negotiating team warns Taliban to resume talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists decode how coronavirus damages lung cells within hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox