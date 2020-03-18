Trump invokes war powers to combat COVID-19; US-Canada shut border

world

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:48 IST

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he plans to invoke a wartime law that will allow him to direct expanded production of supplies needed to address the coronavirus outbreak. He earlier announced the temporary closure of the border with Canada, by “mutual consent”.

The Defense Production Act, which the president said he will sign after a news briefing at the White House, is a Cold War-era law that the administration is expected to use to increase the supplies of ventilators, mask and any other material needed to deal with the outbreak, which has killed at least 110 in the country.

Several lawmakers had called for invoking the law in view of the outbreak in recent days. “We need the federal government to aggressively step up its leadership in the battle against COVID-19 by mobilizing the mass production of urgently-needed equipment, preparing for the staging of temporary hospitals and beds, and using every lever of executive power to save lives,” Democratic senator Bob Menendez, had said in a statement on Tuesday.

The president announced the closure of border with Canada in a tweet. “We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!” The United States closed the border with Mexico earlier and also banned travel from Europe, China, South Korea and Iran.

At the White House briefing, the American president defended once again his continued use of the phrase “Chinese Virus” for coronavirus, which has been criticized as racist and divisive. “It’s not racist at all, not at all,” said the president, adding, “It comes from China, that’s why. I want to be accurate.”

Asked if calling it the “Chinese Virus” — or as “Kung-flu”, a reporter asked quoting an unidentified White House official — put Asian Americans at risk, the president said, “not at all”.

The president also teased an upcoming announced relating to the Food and Drugs Administration, the US agency that approves new drugs, later Wednesday or Thursday. He did not give details but the Wall Street Journal reported the president was considering issuing an executive order to expand investigational drugs and therapies being tested. Human trials began on a vaccine earlier this week.

Asked about the WSJ report, the president said had not seen it.