Trump officials nudging him toward Iran war exit plan as oil prices rise: Report

With the Iran war raging, US President Donald Trump's advisers have reportedly privately urged him to consider an exit strategy amid rising oil prices and fears that a prolonged conflict could trigger political backlash. Noting that there is a lot of oil pressure at the moment, President Donald Trump boasted that the US has a tremendous amount of oil. (AFP)

“When the price of gas and oil rise, so does everything else. Given affordability was already an issue, this leads to real challenges,” Stephen Moore, an outside economic adviser to Trump told Wall Street Journal.

Notably, the President also hinted that the conflict may end soon, even as he issued fresh warnings to Iran. Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said the military campaign had largely met its objectives. “We’re way ahead of schedule,” he said, adding that he believed the conflict could end “very soon.”

Some advisers of his have grown concerned as oil prices climbed above $100 a barrel, with Republicans warning about the potential political fallout ahead of the midterm elections, according to a report by the WSJ.

Some Trump administration officials cautioned that a swift US withdrawal may not be easy if Iran continues to target countries in the region or if Israel presses ahead with strikes on Iranian positions, according to the report.

Trump also said the United States was prepared to keep targeting Iran if it continued blocking the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

Clear exit plan: Officials to Trump In recent days, some of Trump’s advisers have urged him to present a clearer plan for extracting the United States from the war and to argue that the military has already achieved most of its objectives, the WSJ report added.

While much of Trump’s conservative base initially backed the operation, some advisers fear support could erode if the war drags on.

Trump surprised on Iran not backing down A senior administration official said Trump would not stop the campaign until he could claim a satisfactory victory, particularly given the US military advantage.

According to people familiar with his thinking, Trump has at times been surprised that Tehran has not backed down despite the sustained US-Israeli military campaign, the WSJ report added.

Even after suggesting the war might end soon, Trump added: “We could go further, and we’re going to go further.” Current and former US officials said the president has hinted publicly, and told aides privately, that he would support killing the younger Khamenei if he refused to meet US demands.

His remarks came as oil prices surged before later easing, intensifying concerns among some of Trump’s allies about the economic impact and political risks of the conflict.

Most Americans oppose the war: Report Trump has also been briefed on polling about the conflict. Public surveys released in recent days suggest most Americans oppose the war.

Leavitt rejected that view, saying, “The vast majority of Americans support ending the threat posed by the Iranian regime and support killing terrorists, and that’s what President Trump is going to accomplish.”

Officials said Trump’s team has concluded that a more aggressive communications strategy is needed to persuade the public that the war remains justified as consumers grapple with rising fuel costs.