Thu, Nov 20, 2025
Trump Says He Will Meet With Mamdani Friday at the White House

WSJ
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 08:47 am IST

The president has threatened to cut off federal funding to New York City.

President Trump said he would meet with Zohran Mamdani at the White House on Friday at the New York mayor-elect’s request.

Combination photo of Zohran Mamdani (L), Donald Trump (R). (AFP) PREMIUM
Combination photo of Zohran Mamdani (L), Donald Trump (R). (AFP)

“Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting,” Trump wrote on social media on Wednesday. “We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!”

Representatives for Mamdani didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Mamdani, a Democratic socialist. The president backed Mamdani’s opponent, Andrew Cuomo, in the mayoral election this month. Mamdani won the race and is set to take office on Jan. 1.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old Queens assemblyman, won the election in the midst of a groundswell of support among young New York voters and anxiety about the cost of living. He pledged to make the city more affordable, drawing attention to an issue that has become a central political message for Democrats.

The president in the weeks before the election expressed concern that Mamdani would win. Trump built his real-estate empire in the city, where Mamdani has pledged to raise taxes on the wealthiest to fund his affordability agenda.

Write to Alyssa Lukpat at alyssa.lukpat@wsj.com

